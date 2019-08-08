Rocket explosion in Russia leaves 2 dead, 15 injured
August 8, 2019 - 15:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia’s Defense Ministry said two people died and 15 others were wounded when a rocket engine exploded during a test on Thursday, August 8.
The ministry said the explosion occurred at a military shooting range in the northwestern Arkhangelsk region, causing a fire.
The ministry said there was no release of radioactivity or any toxic substances, The Associated Press reports.
The explosion followed a massive fire that erupted Monday at a military ammunition depot near Achinsk in eastern Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk region. The blaze triggered powerful explosions that continued for about 16 hours, killing one person, injuring another 13 and forcing over 16,500 people to flee their homes.
