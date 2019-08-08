Syrian army "inflicts heavy losses in Islamic State"
August 8, 2019 - 14:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) struck back against the Islamic State in central Syria, launching several attacks on the militant group’s positions in the Badiya Al-Sham region, Al-Masdar News reports.
Using both air and ground strikes, the Syrian Army began their assault by targeting a number of Islamic State militants near the T-3 Pumping Station in the eastern part of the Homs Governorate on Wednesday.
Following an attack near the T-3 Station, the Syrian military expanded their strikes to the Deir Ezzor Governorate’s western border, where they killed several members of the Islamic State and inflicted heavy damage on their military equipment.
The Syrian Arab Army recently stepped up their strikes against the Islamic State, following several hit-and-run attacks that resulted in a number of casualties for the military in both central and eastern Syria.
