Too much coffee per day may trigger migraine
August 8, 2019 - 16:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Too much coffee is linked with an increased risk of having a migraine, according to a study, The Times says.
Researchers found that having three caffeinated drinks in a day, including coffee, cola and tea, was associated with a higher chance that a person would have a migraine. However, for frequent users, small amounts of caffeine appeared to protect against migraines.
It is estimated that there are about 190,000 migraine attacks every day in England and that six million people have them.
The latest research, among 98 people, published in the American Journal of Medicine, found that those who had three caffeinated drinks had a 27 per cent chance of a migraine on that day. For people who had none there was a 23 per cent chance.
