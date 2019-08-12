Turkey reportedly considering purchase of Russian Su-35 jets
August 12, 2019 - 10:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish authorities, responsible for procuring armaments, are reviewing the possibility of buying Russian Su-35 fighter jets as proposed by Rosoboronexport, the daily newspaper Yeni Safak reported.
According to the newspaper, the authorities have requested the Presidency of Defence Industries (SSB), Turkish Air Force Command and other relevant institutions to give their evaluation about this idea, Sputnik says.
The daily newspaper added that if the plan to buy Russian jets receives positive feedback, the formal negotiations with Russia on the matter will receive the green light to start. Turkish officials haven't commented on the report yet.
Russia's Rosoboronexport offered to sell Su-35 fighters to Ankara amid media reports that Turkey might be considering such an option due to problems with F-35 procurements from the U.S.
Washington suspended F-35 supplies and training programmes for Turkish pilots after Ankara refused to follow its demands to drop contracts on Russian S-400 air defence systems. The U.S. claims that these systems can reveal the F-35's weaknesses to Russia and offered to sell Patriot missile systems to Ankara instead.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, however, refused to cave in to U.S. demands, saying that Russia made a better offer for the S-400, which his country needs for national security needs. He suggested creating a working group with Washington to handle its concerns regarding the S-400s, but the U.S. turned blind eye to the offer.
The disagreements over S-400s and F-35 marked a major rift in U.S.-Turkish relations, with Washington threatening Ankara with sanctions and exclusion from NATO.
Top stories
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
Latest news
Yerevan named the most popular destination from Moscow this summer The Armenian capital of Yerevan has become the most popular foreign destination for tourists from Moscow.
Azerbaijan's ceasefire violations surge due to engineering work: Armenia “[The surge in ceasefire violations] is the result of engineering works carried out by the two sides," Balayan said.
Test could diagnose cervical cancer earlier in women with HPV Researchers believe it may also be useful for other HPV-associated cancers, such as anal cancer and head and neck cancer.
Alzheimer's disease destroys neurons that keep people awake Daytime napping can develop long before the memory problems associated with Alzheimer's disease begin to unfold.