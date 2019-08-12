Russian security chief due in Armenia Aug 12
August 12, 2019 - 10:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev will begin a two-day visit to Armenia on Monday, August 12, TASS reports.
The Russian Security Council’s press service earlier revealed that Patrushev will "hold consultations on security issues [in Yerevan] involving the offices of the Security Councils and representatives of a number of government agencies of Russia and Armenia."
The Russian delegation led by Patrushev would visit Yerevan at the invitation of Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan. The two last met in June on the sidelines of the international meeting of high security representatives in Ufa. The two countries’ Security Councils signed a two-year cooperation plan last November.
Grigoryan who has served as the Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council since May 2018 earlier stressed that Russia was Armenia’s strategic partner, and the country’s security system was aligned with Russia in many respects.
