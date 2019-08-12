Great Pyramid-sized asteroid traveling towards Earth
August 12, 2019 - 11:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A “potentially hazardous” asteroid that’s slightly larger than the Great Pyramid of Giza is set to hurtle past Earth this month at a whopping speed of 18 kilometers per second, RT reports.
The enormous asteroid, dubbed 2019 OU1, measures to 160 meters (524 feet) in diameter, the equivalent to the Washington Monument, or 20 meters bigger than Egypt’s most famous pyramid.
The Apollo-class celestial rock is set to whiz past Earth on August 28 at a phenomenal 18km per second. According to NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) the asteroid will come 40 times closer to Earth than Venus, our nearest neighbor, when it passes at a distance of about one million kilometers.
NASA rates any cosmic projectile with an approach distance of less than approximately 7.5 million kilometers (0.05 astronomical units) and measuring over 460 feet in diameter as “potentially hazardous.”
August has already been quite the month for asteroids. Another whopper space rock, which was larger than the Empire State Building, flew past Earth at about 10,400 mph in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Top stories
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
Latest news
Yerevan named the most popular destination from Moscow this summer The Armenian capital of Yerevan has become the most popular foreign destination for tourists from Moscow.
Azerbaijan's ceasefire violations surge due to engineering work: Armenia “[The surge in ceasefire violations] is the result of engineering works carried out by the two sides," Balayan said.
Test could diagnose cervical cancer earlier in women with HPV Researchers believe it may also be useful for other HPV-associated cancers, such as anal cancer and head and neck cancer.
Alzheimer's disease destroys neurons that keep people awake Daytime napping can develop long before the memory problems associated with Alzheimer's disease begin to unfold.