Syrian army captures 2 strategic towns in Idlib
August 12, 2019 - 12:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) had a successful weekend in the Idlib Governorate as their troops managed to capture several sites, including two major towns, Al-Masdar News reports.
Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian military’s Tiger Forces were able to score the first major advance of the weekend by seizing the town of Al-Hobeit, which is located at the southwestern corridor of the Idlib Governorate.
Following the capture of Al-Hobeit, the Tiger Forces managed to capture the key town of Sukayk in southern Idlib after seizing its corresponding hilltop the day prior.
With both Sukayk and Al-Hobeit under their control, the Syrian Arab Army now possesses a strong foothold in the Idlib Governorate.
As shown in the Anna News video below, the Syrian Arab Army’s attack inside the Idlib Governorate not only yielded significant gains, but also inflicted heavy losses in the ranks of the militant forces.
In particular, three commanders from the Jaysh Al-Ahrar militant group were reported dead this weekend after a failed counter-attack at the hilltop of Tal Sukayk.
Many more militants were reportedly killed on the night the Syrian Arab Army took Al-Hobeit, a source from the military said.
