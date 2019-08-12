Test could diagnose cervical cancer earlier in women with HPV
August 12, 2019 - 14:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Doctors will soon be able to predict earlier whether a woman is at risk of developing cervical cancer by using a new test, say scientists, Metro reports.
Nearly all cervical cancers – 99 per cent – are caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV) meaning women who contract it need to be regularly monitored.
As there are more than 200 types of HPVs associated with varying degrees of cancer, the process of diagnosis and treatment can become complicated.
However, researchers have come up with a new approach that not only detects the type of HPV infection, but also indicates precancerous markers.
The new test, called HPV RNA-Seq, may enable doctors to diagnose even the riskiest types of the infection, provide quick low cost results and avoid unnecessary diagnostic procedures. It can even identify patients with precancerous lesions in the cervix, revealed the study published in The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics.
Researchers believe it may also be useful for other HPV-associated cancers, such as anal cancer and head and neck cancer.
Top stories
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
Latest news
Yerevan named the most popular destination from Moscow this summer The Armenian capital of Yerevan has become the most popular foreign destination for tourists from Moscow.
Azerbaijan's ceasefire violations surge due to engineering work: Armenia “[The surge in ceasefire violations] is the result of engineering works carried out by the two sides," Balayan said.
Alzheimer's disease destroys neurons that keep people awake Daytime napping can develop long before the memory problems associated with Alzheimer's disease begin to unfold.
Syrian army captures 2 strategic towns in Idlib Many more militants were reportedly killed on the night the Syrian Arab Army took Al-Hobeit, said a military source.