Former Kyrgyz President "was plotting a coup"
August 13, 2019 - 10:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Kyrgyzstan’s former President Almazbek Atambayev, detained on August 8, had plotted to carry out a coup, Head of the country’s State National Security Committee Orozbek Opumbayev said at a press conference on Tuesday, August 13, TASS reports.
"Atambayev planned to carry out a coup in the country," he said.
According to Opumbayev, the ex-president used women and children as a human shield during a special operation to detain him as he intended to take advantage of media reports about civilian casualties in his attempts to overthrow the authorities.
Top stories
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
Latest news
Measles cases have tripled globally, warns WHO These numbers are "the highest (registered) since 2006," WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told reporters in Geneva.
Armenia, Russia send more humanitarian aid to Syria By the decision of the Armenian and Russian government, one more batch of humanitarian aid has been sent to Syria.
Pediatrician intervention could help parents quit smoking Parents who smoke cigarettes put their children and others around them at risk for bronchitis, pneumonia and a variety of other ailments
Study links rating red meat to increased breast cancer risk Eating red meat is associated with an increased risk for breast cancer, and eating white meat with a reduced risk.