Negative memory storage affects depression symptoms
August 13, 2019 - 16:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Physical manifestations of negative memories in the hippocampus could underlie cognitive symptoms of depression, according to research in mice published in JNeurosci. Inhibiting these manifestations could be a future treatment route, Medical Xpress says.
Groups of neurons that are activated after an experience are thought to be the physical representation of memory. These so-called engrams in the hippocampus could be involved in depression, which is characterized by impaired recall of positive memories and increased recall of negative memories.
In a mouse model of depression, Tak Pan Wong and colleagues at Douglas Hospital Research Centre tagged the engrams that formed after mice experienced social stress and examined their social avoidance behavior. Even though all mice experienced the same stressor, only some displayed depression behaviors, indicating a predisposition to developing depression.
The depression-prone mice displayed higher concentrations of engram cells compared to the less susceptible mice, and the density of the cells correlated with the level of social avoidance behavior. Activating the engram cells increased social avoidance behavior while suppressing the cells decreased it, suggesting a role in the cognitive symptoms of depression.
Top stories
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia, Russia send more humanitarian aid to Syria By the decision of the Armenian and Russian government, one more batch of humanitarian aid has been sent to Syria.
Pediatrician intervention could help parents quit smoking Parents who smoke cigarettes put their children and others around them at risk for bronchitis, pneumonia and a variety of other ailments
Study links rating red meat to increased breast cancer risk Eating red meat is associated with an increased risk for breast cancer, and eating white meat with a reduced risk.
No U.S. green card for immigrants using public services repeatedly The change threatens to set back the citizenship hopes of millions of migrants who depend in part on public services to get by.