Convoy of Turkish-backed rebels head to southern Idlib
August 19, 2019 - 10:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Turkish-backed 1st Corps of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) has sent a massive convoy of reinforcements to the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate to help the militants fight the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), Al-Masdar News reports.
According to opposition reports, the 1st Corps is being deployed to the front-lines in southern Idlib to protect their territories and drive back the Syrian Arab Army near the key city of Khan Sheikhoun.
These reinforcements from the Free Syrian Army’s 1st Corps come just days after the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF) sent a large number of fighters to the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
The militant forces have already suffered a number of setbacks since the start of August, as they find themselves on the verge of losing the key city of Khan Sheikhoun along the Hama-Idlib Highway.
As of now, the Syrian Arab Army has begun their attack on Khan Sheikhoun: however, they have yet to enter the city, despite the intensity of their assault.
If the militants do lose Khan Sheikhoun, they will find themselves besieged by the Syrian Arab Army and their allies in the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate.
Khan Sheikhoun was captured during the 2014 militant offensive in southern Idlib; it has since become a stronghold for the militant group Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
