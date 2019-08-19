// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Kim Kardashian scores victory in $300 million Kimoji lawsuit

August 19, 2019 - 11:08 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has scored a small victory in the $300 million lawsuit accusing her of ripping off her former business partner with her Kimojis, The Blast reports.

According to court documents, Kardashian’s former partner David Liebensohn has informed a federal judge he will be dropping his federal case against the reality star.

Liebensohn says he will be moving the dispute to arbitration, which is a private court where the proceedings are sealed from the public.

The decision by Liebensohn comes only weeks after Kardashian demanded the case not be heard in public.

