Iran warns U.S. against seizing Grace 1 oil tanker
August 19, 2019 - 14:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran has warned the U.S. against attempting to seize an Iranian oil tanker in open seas after after its release from Gibraltar, The Guardian reports.
The tanker, which ash been caught in a standoff between Tehran and the west, was sailing for Greece on Monday, shipping data showed, hours after the British territory rejected a U.S. request to detain the vessel further. MarineTraffic reported its destination as the Peloponnesian city of Kalamata.
Asked whether the U.S. might renew its seizure request after the tanker sailed from Gibraltar, an Iranian foreign ministry said: “Such an action … would endanger shipping safety in open seas. We have issued a warning through official channels, especially the Swiss embassy.”
Switzerland represents U.S. interests in Iran. Tehran has no official diplomatic relations with Washington.
The ship, formerly known as the Grace 1 but renamed by Iran as the Adrian Darya 1, is carrying 2.1m barrels of oil, a cargo is worth an estimated £115m.
Royal Marines seized the vessel off Gibraltar on 4 July, saying it was carrying oil bound for Syria in breach of EU sanctions.
Top stories
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
Latest news
Elvis Presley spy animated series coming to Netflix Presley trades in his white jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program.
Armenia named most popular country among Russian travelers This is the second summer in a row that the country is the most visited destination by Russian travelers.
Improvement of positions “a constant process” in Armenian army Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan has said that the improvement of positions is constant process.
How social media affects girls' mental health: study Researchers tracked 10,000 teens for two years: The participants were 13-14 years old when the study began in 2013.