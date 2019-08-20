Militants reportedly withdrawing from Khan Sheikhounin Hama

PanARMENIAN.Net - A source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) said on Tuesday, August 20 morning that the militants have begun withdrawing from the city of Khan Sheikhoun and several towns in northern Hama, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to the source, the militants have begun withdrawing from Khan Sheikhoun, Al-Latamnah, Kafr Zita, Morek, Latmeen, and several other areas.

The source added that the Syrian Arab Army has not entered any of these towns, nor is there an agreement for such a withdrawal.

This latest report comes just a day after the jihadist rebels lost a great deal of territory to the Syrian Arab Army at the northern axis of Khan Sheikhoun.

With the Turkish Army’s decision to not to enter Khan Sheikhoun, the militants are only left with two choices: stay and face a potential siege or withdraw and secure others areas in northern Syria.