Militants reportedly withdrawing from Khan Sheikhounin Hama
August 20, 2019 - 10:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) said on Tuesday, August 20 morning that the militants have begun withdrawing from the city of Khan Sheikhoun and several towns in northern Hama, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to the source, the militants have begun withdrawing from Khan Sheikhoun, Al-Latamnah, Kafr Zita, Morek, Latmeen, and several other areas.
The source added that the Syrian Arab Army has not entered any of these towns, nor is there an agreement for such a withdrawal.
This latest report comes just a day after the jihadist rebels lost a great deal of territory to the Syrian Arab Army at the northern axis of Khan Sheikhoun.
With the Turkish Army’s decision to not to enter Khan Sheikhoun, the militants are only left with two choices: stay and face a potential siege or withdraw and secure others areas in northern Syria.
Top stories
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
Latest news
Alexis Ohanian welcomes Dwayne Johnson to Armenian "clan" Ohanian welcomed "The Rock" to what he described as the Armenian "clan" after the actor married Lauren Hashian.
Armenian President meets Manchester City chairman in UK Mubarak briefed Sarkissian on the activity of the City Football Group whose flagship club is Manchester City.
OSCE to conduct Artsakh contact line monitoring on Aug 21 The Artsakh authorities have expressed their readiness to assist the mission in conducting the monitoring.
ICRC representatives visit detained Armenian soldier in Azerbaijan "I hope the protection of the rights of our serviceman will thus be guaranteed in Azerbaijan," Beglaryan said.