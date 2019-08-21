Sinquefield Cup R4: Levon Aronian comes at bottom end

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian lost the fourth round of the Sinquefield Cup to Fabiano Caruana of the United States on Tuesday, August 20, according to information posted on the Grand Chess Tour's official website.

With a prize pool of $325,000, the round-robin tournament is held in St. Louis, U.S.

Aronian has so far collected 1.5 points and comes at the bottom end of standings alongside Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia).

Caruana and Viswanathan Anand (India) currently top the rankings with 2.5 points each.

Aronian won the Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz tournament August 14, despite losing his last round game against France’s Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.