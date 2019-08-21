Serbia set to sign a free-trade pact with EAEU in October: Russian envoy
August 21, 2019 - 12:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia’s ambassador to Serbia, Aleksandr Botsan-Kharchenko, says Belgrade is expected to sign a free-trade pact with the Moscow-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) on October 25.
“This is a significant event. The media are paying due attention to it,” Botsan-Kharchenko said in a tweet on August 20.
He said Serbia’s deal with the trade zone will signify its “completely new stage of presence in Eurasia [by] entering a market with a capacity of over 182 million consumers and the combined gross domestic product of more than $1.9 trillion.”
Established in 2015, the EAEU comprises Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan as members.
A longtime ally of Moscow based on religious and cultural bonds, Serbia also is pursuing membership in the European Union and good relations with the United States.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in New York on August 20.
Pompeo “encouraged Serbia to focus on its strategic goal [of integration into the EU] by accelerating domestic reforms and resuming negotiations with Kosovo” based on “mutual recognition,” U.S. State Department spokesman Morgan Ortagus said.
