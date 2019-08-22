Syrian army encircles militants, Turkish Army in southern Idlib

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has completely cutoff the militants from all supply lines in southern Idlib and northern Hama, a source from the military said Wednesday, August 21 evening, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to the military source, the Syrian Arab Army forces at the Khan Sheikhoun front has met up with the troops near the town of Al-Ta’manah; thus, completing the encirclement of the region in northwestern Syria.

In addition to besieging the militants, the Syrian Arab Army has also cutoff the Turkish military at the Morek observation post from all of its supply roads.

The Turkish military will have to coordinate with their Russian allies because they are allowed access to the Hama-Idlib Highway, per the September 17th, 2018 Sochi Agreement.

At this time, the Syrian Arab Army is still clearing Khan Sheikhoun after entering the city from all axes.

Furthermore, the Syrian military’s 5th Corps and Republican Guard are advancing through the Al-Ta’manah area in a bid to secure the town and the remaining points under militant control.

As a result of this week’s gains, the Syrian Arab Army has scored a major victory against the militants, who previously vowed to defend the region until the last man.