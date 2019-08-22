College educated women drink more alcohol: research
August 22, 2019 - 14:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - While the gap is shrinking between men and women who drink, the new research finds variations in the amount and frequency women drink based on age, race, education, marital status, and other factors.
The research compares the experiences of women in their 20s, 30s, 40s, and 50s to see how life changes and events influence drinking, says Susan Stewart, a professor of sociology at Iowa State University, Futurity says.
Overall, 52% of women reported drinking around seven days in the last month and averaged just over two drinks a day. The researchers analyzed data from the National Longitudinal Survey of Youth 1979. The survey follows thousands of people starting as teens and into adulthood.
While women still drink less than men, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, there is little evidence to explain their increase in consumption. Stress, social acceptance of alcohol, and life changes are often cited as potential factors, but Stewart says this is largely anecdotal. By comparing alcohol consumption across social categories, the researchers want to provide a greater understanding of why women drink as well as dispel some myths.
“Some of our findings really break down stereotypes, such as alcohol use is highest among poor women and underrepresented women,” Stewart says. “We found that not to be true. White women and women with more education and financial means have much higher rates of alcohol consumption.”
Top stories
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
Latest news
Volunteering to provide people with safe housing underway in villages VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia have been partnering in the field of housing for many years.
Jamiroquai giving a concert in Armenia on November 6 Jamiroquai will give a concert in Yerevan on November 6 within the Silk Note Festival, a Facebook event reveals.
Armenia: Soldier’s detention in Azerbaijan remains concerning The matter of the soldier who crossed the border to Azerbaijan remains concerning, the Foreign Minister said.
Genetic tests for depression treatment aren't effective: experts Dozens of companies invite customers to swab their cheeks, spit into a tube, and find out which antidepressant is right for them.