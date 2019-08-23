Iran says ready to work on French nuclear deal proposals
August 23, 2019 - 11:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran is prepared to work on French proposals to salvage the international nuclear deal that Tehran signed with world powers in 2015 but it will not tolerate U.S. interference in the Gulf, its foreign minister said on Thursday, August 22, Reuters reports.
At a time of heightened friction between Tehran and Washington, Iran also on Thursday displayed what it described as a domestically built long-range, surface-to-air missile air defense system.
The United State abandoned the international nuclear deal in May last year and stepped up sanctions on the Islamic Republic.
In an effort to prop up the agreement, French President Emmanuel Macron offered on Wednesday to either soften sanctions on Iran or provide a compensation mechanism "to enable the Iranian people to live better" in return for full compliance with the pact.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, speaking at the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs, said he was looking forward to having a serious conversation with Macron in Paris on Friday.
"There are proposals on the table, both from the French and the Iranian side, and we are going to work on those proposals tomorrow," he said
Zarif also warned against U.S. efforts to create a security mission, which so far Britain, Australia and Bahrain have joined, to guard shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital gateway for global oil supplies.
"It's clear that the U.S.' intention..(of having a) naval presence in the Persian Gulf is to counter Iran.. Don't expect us to remain quiet when somebody comes to our waters and threatens us," Zarif said.
Several international merchant vessels have been attacked in the Gulf in recent months in incidents that have rocked global commodity trading. The United States has blamed Iran, which denies the accusations.
Adding to the fraught mood, British forces seized an Iranian tanker off Gibraltar in July then Iranian Revolutionary Guards detained a British vessel in the Gulf.
Top stories
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
Latest news
Filming on Breaking Bad movie spin-off complete: Bob Odenkirk Filming on the Breaking Bad movie spin-off has been completed already, according to Bob Odenkirk.
Serena Williams paired with Maria Sharapova in U.S. Open first round Serena Williams has been paired with Maria Sharapova in an eye-catching U.S. Open first round encounter.
Single polypill reduces risk of heart attacks and strokes: study A pill taken once a day that combines four common drugs is safe and reduces the risk of events such as heart attacks.
Yerevan among cities Russian tourists keep returning to: study Yerevan has made it to the list of cities where travelers from Russia return several times a year.