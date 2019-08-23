Drinking coffee first thing in the morning can be bad

PanARMENIAN.Net - Your morning ritual of grabbing a cup of coffee may not be so good for you.

According to a New York City registered dietician, drinking coffee first thing in the morning can affect the levels of cortisol in your body, which helps maintain your energy, WKRG reports.

High cortisol can lead to increased blood sugar and even weight gain.

Drinking coffee before eating breakfast can also create problems for your stomach.

The best time to sip on your brew is after a meal between 9:30 a.m. and noon.