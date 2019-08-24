North Korea launches two more ballistic missiles into sea: Seoul
August 24, 2019 - 12:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - North Korea fired two suspected short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday, August 24 morning, South Korea's military says, according to the BBC.
The launch is the seventh carried out since North Korea ended a 17-month hiatus on testing at the end of July.
Pyongyang has repeatedly expressed anger at US-South Korean military exercises that have been taking place.
On Saturday South Korea said the latest missiles, launched after the drills ended, cause "grave concern".
Military officials said the projectiles were launched at 06:45 and 07:02 local time (21:45 and 22:02 GMT Friday) from the eastern town of Sondok in South Hamgyong Province.
They said they flew about 380km (240 miles) and reached an altitude of 97 km before landing into the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea.
"Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.
Japan's Defence Minister, Takeshi Iwaya, confirmed the missiles had not landed in Japanese territorial waters, but described them as a clear violation of UN resolutions.
Top stories
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
Latest news
Trump not taking back foreign aid; Armenia among countries to benefit Trump opted "not to pursue a rescission proposal for funds appropriated for the State Department and the USAID."
Actor McConaughey is now part-owner of Austin FC McConaughey has been seen at Los Angeles FC matches, wearing Austin FC gear, as guest of that team’s part-owner, Will Ferrell.
Trump orders companies to seek "alternative markets" to China "Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China," Trump wrote.
Syrian army inside militant stronghold in Hama The Syrian army has announced that their forces were in full control of the once militant-held northern Hama pocket.