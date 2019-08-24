Depression, binge drinking on rise among former smokers
August 24, 2019 - 13:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The prevalence of depression, marijuana use, and alcohol abuse among former cigarette smokers in the U.S. have all increased since the mid-2000s, according to data through 2016 from the annual National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), MedPage Today reports.
Prevalence of past-year major depressive episodes among former smokers rose from 4.88% to 6.04% from 2002 to 2016 (P=0.04 for trend), reported Renee D. Goodwin, PhD, of City University of New York, and colleagues in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. The NSDUH sample included about 4,500 former smokers each year.
Tobacco use among adults remains at record low levels, with around 14% of U.S. adults identified as current cigarette smokers in 2017, compared with roughly 21% in 2005 and around 44% in the mid-1960s.
But the increase in depression and substance abuse among former smokers over the last decade has the potential to negatively impact overall smoking trends, the group indicated, given that these are well-recognized risk factors for smoking-cessation relapse.
Prevalence of past-year cannabis use among former smokers also nearly doubled during the study period, from 5.35% to 10.09%, and past-month binge drinking also increased, from 17.22% to 22.33%, both with P
Top stories
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
Latest news
Trump not taking back foreign aid; Armenia among countries to benefit Trump opted "not to pursue a rescission proposal for funds appropriated for the State Department and the USAID."
Actor McConaughey is now part-owner of Austin FC McConaughey has been seen at Los Angeles FC matches, wearing Austin FC gear, as guest of that team’s part-owner, Will Ferrell.
Trump orders companies to seek "alternative markets" to China "Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China," Trump wrote.
Syrian army inside militant stronghold in Hama The Syrian army has announced that their forces were in full control of the once militant-held northern Hama pocket.