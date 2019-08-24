// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

First death linked to vaping reported in U.S.

August 24, 2019 - 15:27 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A patient has died after developing a severe respiratory disease due to vaping in the first such death in the US, say health officials, according to the BBC.

It comes as experts investigate a mystery lung disease across the U.S that is linked to use of e-cigarettes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said there were 193 "potential cases" in 22 US states.

Many of the cases involve vaping THC, the main active compound in cannabis, CDC experts said.

The cases were reported over the course of two months between 28 June and 20 August.

The person who died was "hospitalized with unexplained illness after reported vaping or e-cigarette use", Dr Jennifer Layden, the chief medical officer and state epidemiologist in Illinois, said.

CDC director Robert Redfield said: "We are saddened to hear of the first death related to the outbreak of severe lung disease in those who use e-cigarette or 'vaping' devices."

He added: "This tragic death in Illinois reinforces the serious risks associated with e-cigarette products."

