Islamic State carries out attack against Syrian army troops in Daraa
September 3, 2019 - 12:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State has carried out a new ambush against the Syrian military this week, targeting their forces inside the Daraa Governorate, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a military report, the Islamic State carried out the ambush along the Hirak-Izraa Road; this resulted in the death of one soldier.
The Islamic State would later claim responsibility for this attack in the Daraa Governorate.
The attack by the Islamic State on Monday, September 2 marked the first time since they lost the Yarmouk Basin that their sleeper cells have attacked the Syrian Army in Daraa.
Top stories
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia says will continue humanitarian mission in Syria Tonoyan has refuted allegations suggesting that the U.S. government has demanded the withdrawal of the Armenians troops from Syria.
LED lighting system will be installed in Nerkin Karmiraghbyur The border village of Nerkin Karmiraghbyur shares a 10 km border line with the neighboring country.
Samsung working on phone that folds into a square Samsung Electronics Co. is preparing to unveil a phone that folds down into a compact-sized square.
Ukraine lawmakers stripped of immunity from prosecution Critics have said removing lawmakers’ protection leaves them vulnerable to targeted prosecutions by those in power.