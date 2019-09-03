Islamic State carries out attack against Syrian army troops in Daraa

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State has carried out a new ambush against the Syrian military this week, targeting their forces inside the Daraa Governorate, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to a military report, the Islamic State carried out the ambush along the Hirak-Izraa Road; this resulted in the death of one soldier.

The Islamic State would later claim responsibility for this attack in the Daraa Governorate.

The attack by the Islamic State on Monday, September 2 marked the first time since they lost the Yarmouk Basin that their sleeper cells have attacked the Syrian Army in Daraa.