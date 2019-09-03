Back to work blues are real, says psychiatrist
September 3, 2019 - 12:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Dreaming at your desk about your recent vacation? Having trouble concentrating? Feeling depressed and wishing you were anywhere but at work? You are not alone.
Doctors don't officially have a name for this. There's nothing specific in the official manual of mental disorders. But the Twitterverse calls your sadness #backtoworkblues or #holidayblues.
Feel familiar? This crankiness about the first day back to work is perfectly normal according to Dr. Angelos Halaris, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral neurosciences at Loyola University in Illinois, CNN reports.
"The stark contrast of the joy and freedom of family and friend time with the drudgery of answering a zillion work emails, can be hard on your emotional well-being," he said.
It's not just adults, either. A 2017 study found adolescent depression, anxiety and feelings about everyday hassles appeared to be tied to the end and beginning of school-vacation cycles. It might come as no surprise that teens felt less anxious and depressed during the vacation.
Halaris said it's not unusual for people to react badly to their return to work for the first couple of weeks.
"There is a real sense of loss that comes with this transition period that makes us all a little sad," Halaris said.
Top stories
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia says will continue humanitarian mission in Syria Tonoyan has refuted allegations suggesting that the U.S. government has demanded the withdrawal of the Armenians troops from Syria.
LED lighting system will be installed in Nerkin Karmiraghbyur The border village of Nerkin Karmiraghbyur shares a 10 km border line with the neighboring country.
Samsung working on phone that folds into a square Samsung Electronics Co. is preparing to unveil a phone that folds down into a compact-sized square.
Ukraine lawmakers stripped of immunity from prosecution Critics have said removing lawmakers’ protection leaves them vulnerable to targeted prosecutions by those in power.