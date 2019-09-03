Ukraine lawmakers stripped of immunity from prosecution
September 3, 2019 - 13:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ukrainian lawmakers voted to strip themselves of immunity from prosecution on Tuesday, September 3, moving to help push through a signature election promise by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to root out corruption in politics, Reuters reports.
Previously, lawmakers could only be stripped of immunity by a parliamentary vote on each individual case.
Critics have said removing lawmakers’ protection leaves them vulnerable to targeted prosecutions by those in power.
