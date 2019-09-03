// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Ukraine lawmakers stripped of immunity from prosecution

Ukraine lawmakers stripped of immunity from prosecution
September 3, 2019 - 13:44 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ukrainian lawmakers voted to strip themselves of immunity from prosecution on Tuesday, September 3, moving to help push through a signature election promise by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to root out corruption in politics, Reuters reports.

Previously, lawmakers could only be stripped of immunity by a parliamentary vote on each individual case.

Critics have said removing lawmakers’ protection leaves them vulnerable to targeted prosecutions by those in power.

Related links:
RBC.ua: РАДА ОТМЕНИЛА НЕПРИКОСНОВЕННОСТЬ ДЕПУТАТОВ
Reuters. Ukraine parliament votes to strip lawmakers of immunity from prosecution
 Top stories
Ukraine president's party set for big win in parliamentary electionsUkraine president's party set for big win in parliamentary elections
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
Turkish philanthropist who tried to reach out to Armenia goes on trialTurkish philanthropist who tried to reach out to Armenia goes on trial
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Bus carrying tourists overturns in Italy; Armenians among passengersBus carrying tourists overturns in Italy; Armenians among passengers
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
Nicosia youth rally to mark Armenian Genocide anniversaryNicosia youth rally to mark Armenian Genocide anniversary
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Russia to finance modernization of Abkhazia’s Armed Forces
Achilles heel of many types of cancer identified in new study
First death linked to vaping reported in U.S.
Depression, binge drinking on rise among former smokers
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia says will continue humanitarian mission in Syria Tonoyan has refuted allegations suggesting that the U.S. government has demanded the withdrawal of the Armenians troops from Syria.
LED lighting system will be installed in Nerkin Karmiraghbyur The border village of Nerkin Karmiraghbyur shares a 10 km border line with the neighboring country.
Samsung working on phone that folds into a square Samsung Electronics Co. is preparing to unveil a phone that folds down into a compact-sized square.
Facebook mulls removing Like counts It could stop users from deleting posts they think aren’t getting enough Likes or not sharing in the first place.