LED lighting system will be installed in Nerkin Karmiraghbyur
September 3, 2019 - 17:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The border village of Nerkin Karmiraghbyur lies on 700 m distance from the front line and shares a 10 km border line with the neighboring country. It is considered one of the most attacked villages in the republic, in terms of being targeted by the adversary. This information is derived from the official data on communities in Armenia's Tavush province.
Street lighting is one of the primary problems of the village. A year ago, they tried to solve this problem by local efforts. Due to the available financial means, the problem was partially solved, to the possible extent and with available means. The ingenuity was used to avoid the adversary's unpredictable behavior. Lamps have been installed on the old wooden pillars used for different purposes. Plastic containers of drinks were used to protect the lamps from rain. The village administrative director Levon Arakelyan is convinced that if the problem of street lighting is solved, the adversary will not dare to perform hostile acts or attempt to realize reconnaissance activities.
The self-made street lighting will soon be replaced by a proper LED lighting system. In this regard, the partners working on the infrastructures development in the regions of Armenia expressed their readiness to support the young administrative director and the village. Nerkin Karmiraghbyur village is at the focus of VivaCell-MTS and the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC) attention. The support is important for a village that is still growing in population.
“When the plan is implemented and the village is lit until 3:00 AM, the adversary will not dare to undertake reconnaissance activities. We tried to solve the problem, but we did it to the best of our ability. Such support is very important to us. The villagers need peace, work and attention, so that they don’t feel neglected,” said the head of village administration Levon Arakelyan.
In the current year, the problem of Nerkin Karmiraghbyur’s street lighting will be solved. The village of 900 inhabitants has a promising demographic index. 76 pupils attend school and 42 kids attend the kindergarten.
