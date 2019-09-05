"Joker" is the highest-rated comic book film
September 5, 2019 - 11:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "Joker" has only just received its world premiere and it’s already become the highest-rated film featuring a comic book character.
Although it won’t be released for another month, the film – from "The Hangover" director Todd Phillips – has racked up a staggering 9.7 rating out of a possible 10 on IMDb, The Independent reports.
For comparison, "Avengers: Endgame", which is the world’s highest-grossing film of all time, sits at 8.6 while Christopher Nolan’s "The Dark Knight" has nine.
It’s worth noting that this rating is likely to change when the film actually gets released, but its high score predicts big things for the film, which stars Joaquin Phoenix as a reimagined version of the DC villain named Arthur Fleck.
The film received an eight-minute standing ovation following its Venice Film Festival premiere at the weekend with the majority of critics praising the film and Phoenix’s performance.
Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera declared that the film is headed “straight to the Oscars”.
