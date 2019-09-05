Mkhitaryan admits he quit Arsenal because of lack of playing time
September 5, 2019 - 13:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan admits he quit Arsenal because of a lack of playing time, Mirror says.
The Armenian international joined Roma on loan on the final day of the Italian transfer window - just 24 hours after he appeared for the Gunners against Tottenham in the North London derby.
However, Mkhitaryan, 30, had started just one of Arsenal's first four Premier League games, and says the lure of regular game time persuaded him to make the switch to Serie A.
He said: "Everything happened in the last day right after the Tottenham game I got a call from my agent.
"He told me that I have to fly to Rome the next day to have a medical with the team and also sign a contract.
"It is a great opportunity for me as I didn’t get a lot of playing time."
Mkhitaryan joined the Gunners from Manchester United in January 2018 in a swap deal that saw Alexis Sanchez head in the opposite direction.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan is relishing the prospect of playing in Italy and beginning “a new chapter” at AS Roma.
Roma are looking to bring him on loan until the end of the season with the option to make the deal permanent.
