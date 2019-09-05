// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Mkhitaryan admits he quit Arsenal because of lack of playing time

Mkhitaryan admits he quit Arsenal because of lack of playing time
September 5, 2019 - 13:34 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan admits he quit Arsenal because of a lack of playing time, Mirror says.

The Armenian international joined Roma on loan on the final day of the Italian transfer window - just 24 hours after he appeared for the Gunners against Tottenham in the North London derby.

However, Mkhitaryan, 30, had started just one of Arsenal's first four Premier League games, and says the lure of regular game time persuaded him to make the switch to Serie A.

He said: "Everything happened in the last day right after the Tottenham game I got a call from my agent.

"He told me that I have to fly to Rome the next day to have a medical with the team and also sign a contract.

"It is a great opportunity for me as I didn’t get a lot of playing time."

Mkhitaryan joined the Gunners from Manchester United in January 2018 in a swap deal that saw Alexis Sanchez head in the opposite direction.

Related links:
Mirror. Henrikh Mkhitaryan opens up on sudden Arsenal exit after Roma transfer
 Top stories
Henrikh Mkhitaryan says excited to join RomaHenrikh Mkhitaryan says excited to join Roma
Henrikh Mkhitaryan is relishing the prospect of playing in Italy and beginning “a new chapter” at AS Roma.
Roma “very close” to agreeing a loan deal Henrikh MkhitaryanRoma “very close” to agreeing a loan deal Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Roma are looking to bring him on loan until the end of the season with the option to make the deal permanent.
Ararat Armenia beats Dudelange in Europa League qualifying phaseArarat Armenia beats Dudelange in Europa League qualifying phase
Ararat Armenia beat Luxembourg's F91 Dudelange team 2:1 in a Europa League qualification match.
Armenian wrestlers win two silver medals at World ChampionshipsArmenian wrestlers win two silver medals at World Championships
The Armenian team has won two silver medals at the 2019 World Junior Wrestling Championships, held in Tallinn.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
UEFA prohibits Arsenal to organize “Armenian” promotional campaigns
Arsenal planning to sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan in summer
Dutch Willem II terminates contract with Armenia’s Aras Özbiliz
Karen Khachanov breaks into ATP top 10 for first time ever
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Vegetarians might have higher risk of stroke than meat eaters Many people ditch meat in pursuit of health and environmental benefits and concerns about animal welfare.
Tyrannosaurus rex had a built-in air conditioner: study To understand what might have been going on in T. rex's head, the researchers applied thermal imaging to modern reptiles.
Lung cancer screenings can point to other smoking-related conditions Lung cancer screenings for smokers may also help detect other deadly ailments associated with the habit.
Scientists develop possible strategy for cancer drug resistance The researchers, in a range of studies, identified a cellular pathway that allows a form of acute myeloid leukemia.