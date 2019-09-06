Clashes break out between Turkish-backed militants and Kurdish forces
September 6, 2019 - 12:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A series of clashes broke out on Friday, September 6 morning between the Turkish-backed militants and the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) in the eastern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a report from eastern Aleppo, the clashes broke out between the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front and YPG at the small town of Owlishli near Qabaseen.
No casualties or advances have been reported this morning.
Despite the recent implementation of a safe zone in some parts of northern Syria, the situation remains rather tense between the YPG and Turkish-backed militants in the Aleppo Governorate.
Turkey considers the YPG and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to be offshoots of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), who was at war with the Turkish Army for several years.
