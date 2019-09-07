Armenian Comittee members meet Congresswoman Linda Sanchez
September 7, 2019 - 11:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region representatives held a lunch meeting with Congresswoman Linda Sanchez (CA – 38) as part of the 2019 August Recess. The meeting was attended by ANCA National Board member Levon Kirakosian, ANCA – WR Board member Gev Iskajyan, and Government Affairs Director Arsen Shirvanyan. They were joined by Montebello City Mayor Jack Hadjinian and Montebello City Treasurer Ashod Mooradian.
“Over the years, Congresswoman Sanchez has been one of the strongest voices on the Hill on behalf of the Armenian community,” remarked ANCA-WR Board member Gev Iskajyan. “Time and again, she has pushed for broadening of the US – Armenia and Artsakh relations, and has been instrumental in her fight for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.”
Among some of the matters discussed at the meeting included the continuation of US funding for the HALO Trust for its de-mining project in Artsakh, Turkey and Azerbaijan’s policy vis-à-vis Armenia, as well as the upcoming 2020 Census and its importance to the local Armenian American community.
The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues in pursuit of the Armenian Cause.
