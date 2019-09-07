Iranian oil tanker reportedly photographed near Tartous port
September 7, 2019 - 12:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1 has been photographed off the coast of Syria after sailing across the Mediterranean since its release from Gibraltar, Al-Masdar News says.
According to the U.S. space technology firm Maxar Technologies Inc., the Adrian Darya was photographed near the Port of Tartous after turning off its GPS earlier in the week.
The Middle East Eye publication reported that the tanker had already unloaded at least 55 percent of its cargo at the coastal city of Baniyas in the Tartous Governorate of western Syria.
A source in Damascus told Al-Masdar that several small ships transported the Adrian Darya’s oil to Baniyas over the last few days.
In late June, the Adrian Darya, then known as the Grace 1, was seized by the Gibraltar authorities after a request was made by the U.K.
The United Kingdom accused Iran of transporting oil to Syria, which is currently under a Western-led blockade.
The Adrian Darya was later released in mid-August, despite the U.S.’ attempts to prevent the vessel from leaving Gibraltar.
Since its release, the vessel has been sailing across the Mediterranean, making its way to the eastern part of the sea before turning off its GPS.
Top stories
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
Latest news
Singapore expected to sign trade deal with EAEU in October Timur Maksimov said that talks with Singapore on the free trade deal with EAEU had already been finished.
110 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Turkey MP wants probe into Istanbul pogroms of Greeks, Armenians Paylan has called for an investigation into the pogroms of September 6/7 against the Greeks and Armenians in 1955.
Armenian Comittee members meet Congresswoman Linda Sanchez The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region representatives held a lunch meeting with Sanchez.