110 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
September 7, 2019 - 15:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 110 ceasefire violations - some 700 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from September 1 to 7, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
