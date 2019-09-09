Syrian army "foils militant drone attack" in Hama

PanARMENIAN.Net - The defense forces of the Syrian army have foiled a drone attack by militant groups on a military position in al-Ghab Valley in Hama province, SANA news agency reveals.

A military source said the Syrian troops confronted an attempted attack on a military position in al-Ghab valley, adding that the attack was to be launched with three drones laden with bombs.

Two of the drones were destroyed, while the third one was dropped and its ammunition dismantled without causing any casualties among the personnel of the Syrian army, according to the source.