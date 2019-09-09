Special agency representing Diaspora could be created in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - A pan-Armenian advisory body representing the Diaspora in Armenia could be established in 2020, High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan has said at a meeting with young Armenian entrepreneurs and community members in Moscow.

Sinanyan traveled to Moscow on September 6 and is expected to spend 11 days in the Russian capital, Saint Petersburg and Sochi.

He said his office is currently creating a road map for the Commissioner’s work with the Diaspora, with three conference slated for as early as 2020.

The Armenia-Diaspora pan-Armenian Conference, he said, will tackle specific issues, including the creation of a special advisory agency to represent the Diaspora in the country.

According to Sinanyan, the second conference will bring together Diaspora-based politicians and statesmen, while the third one will serve as a platform for businesses.