Kim Kardashian tests positive for lupus, rheumatoid arthritis
September 9, 2019 - 17:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was left in tears in scenes this week as she tested positive for autoimmune condition lupus as well as rheumatoid arthritis, Metro reports.
Complaining of aching and swollen joints and fatigue, the reality star – who also suffers from autoimmune condition psoriasis – began to fear the worst as she worked full steam ahead on her career and law studies, while at the time she was also expecting her fourth child, son Psalm.
"Lately, my wrists have started to hurt again, but it’s definitely a different feeling than before. I feel this, like, in my bones," the Armenian-American star said.
"I just am, like, freaking out. I have a baby on the way, I have law school. It just really can scare you when you start really thinking about how much this is gonna really change my life."
However, after undergoing tests, the news was confirmed she had tested positive for lupus antibodies as well as rheumatoid arthritis – which affects the joints and causes pain, throbbing, swelling and stiffness – leaving the 38-year-old wiping away tears while being supported by her sisters.
In scenes aired in the premiere of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians’" 17th season, the KKW Beauty founder got a call from Dr Daniel Wallace with her results, after she was seen having an ultrasound on her wrist.
"‘Your antibodies are positive for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis," Wallace explained as Kim sat in her walk-in-wardrobe.
However, he confirmed that doesn’t mean she conclusively had the disease, as he added: "Sometimes you can get false positives in these screenings."
Top stories
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
Latest news
Kim Kardashian arriving in Armenia for World IT Congress Kim Kardashian West will be a special keynote speaker and panelist at the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology.
Totti challenges Mkhitaryan "to prove himself" at Roma Totti challenged the winger to prove himself and make an impression before returning to north London.
UN watchdog finds uranium "traces" at Iran site Samples taken by the UN nuclear watchdog at a facility in Tehran showed traces of uranium that Iran has yet to explain.
U.S. reportedly extracted top spy from inside Russia in 2017 The decision to carry out the extraction occurred soon after a May 2017 meeting in the Oval Office.