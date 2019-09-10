Russian Navy getting four nuclear subs next year
September 10, 2019 - 10:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Navy will get one nuclear submarine by the end of 2019 and four more - in 2020, Sevmash shipyard Director General Mikhail Budnichenko said Monday, September 9, TASS reports.
"We will deliver one nuclear sub this year and four more - next year, strictly in line with the contract," he said.
Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said that next year, Sevmash is to deliver the special-purpose Belgorod nuclear-powered submarine, Project-955A (Borei-A class) Knyaz Vladimir strategic submarine and two Project 885M (Yasen-M class) nuclear-powered cruise missile submarines, the Kazan and the Novosibirsk.
In July, Budnichenko said that the Knyaz Vladimir strategic submarine will be delivered to the Russian Navy by the end of 2019.
A defense industry source said earlier that in 2020, for the first time since 1992, the Russian Navy would get six submarines: the four nuclear submarines mentioned by Krivoruchko plus two diesel electric subs: the Volkhov submarine of Project 636.3 (improved Kilo-class) and Project 677 (Lada-class) diesel-powered attack submarine, the Kronshtadt.
