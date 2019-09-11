Russian Air Force launches first air strikes since ceasefire announcement
September 11, 2019 - 11:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Air Force has launched their first airstrikes over northwestern Syria on Tuesday, September 10 morning after halting all strikes following the declaration of a ceasefire in the Idlib Governorate, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a military source in Latakia, the Russian Air Force launched several strikes over the jihadist positions in the Jabal Al-Akrad region of northeastern Latakia.
In particular, the Russian Air Force primarily concentrated their strikes on the Turkestan Islamic Party’s positions near the strategic town of Kabani.
The Russian Air Force resumed their airstrikes over northeastern Latakia after the jihadist rebels refused to withdraw from the front-lines in this mountainous region.
In addition to refusing to withdraw, the jihadist rebels also continued their shelling and drone strikes on the Syrian military’s positions.
The Russian Air Force’s latest strikes over northeast Latakia mark the first time in two weeks that they have carried out airstrikes in this region.
Top stories
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
Latest news
Tickets for Armenia-Finland Euro qualifiers fixture go on sale Tickets for the match between Armenia and Finland in the UEFA European Championship qualification round have gone on sale.
Michael Schumacher reportedly admitted to Paris hospital The Paris hospitals department, contacted by AFP, refused to confirm or deny the news citing medical privacy laws.
Scientists find most powerful electric eel ever scientists have known that electric eels live in the Amazon basin. They just haven't known how many species were lurking there.
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes all-time top goalscorer in Euro Qualifiers Ronaldo broke more records after scoring four goals in Portugal’s 5-1 win over Lithuania in the Euro 2020 Qualifiers.