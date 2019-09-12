// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Doctor acquitted in euthanasia case in the Netherlands

September 12, 2019 - 15:54 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A doctor accused of failing to verify consent before performing euthanasia on a dementia patient has been cleared of any wrongdoing by a Dutch court, the BBC reports.

The 74-year-old patient, who died in 2016, had expressed a wish to be euthanised but also indicated that she wanted to determine the right time.

Judges said the doctor acted lawfully as not carrying out the process would have undermined the patient's wish.

It is the first such case since the country legalised euthanasia in 2002.

Delivering the verdict at a court in The Hague on Wednesday, judge Mariette Renckens said that "all requirements of the euthanasia legislation" had been met.

"Therefore the suspect is acquitted of all charges," the judge said.

