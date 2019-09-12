Holocaust survivor's secret diary to be published 70 years after her death
September 12, 2019 - 18:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - For almost 70 years, the secret Holocaust diary of the Polish Jewish teenager Renia Spiegel was sealed away in a New York bank vault.
Shot dead by the Nazis just as she reached adulthood in 1942, Renia's story was too painful for her surviving sister and mother to read.
Now, Renia's Diary: A Young Girl's Life in the Shadow of the Holocaust is finally to be published by her family. And it is already drawing comparisons to the diary of Anne Frank for its clarity and skillful writing, CNN reports.
Described by its publisher, Penguin Books, as "an extraordinary testament to both the horrors of war, and to the life that can exist even in the darkest times," the journal will be released on September 19.
The girl lived in Przemysl, south-east Poland, which was under Soviet occupation until the Nazis invaded the Soviet Union in 1941.
The diary, almost 700 pages, begins in January 1939 when Renia was 15 and chronicles her escape from bombing raids in her hometown, the disappearance of other Jewish families and the creation of the ghetto.
Renia and her sister Elizabeth (nee Ariana) got separated from their mother, who was on the German side during the war. Almost every entry of the diary ends with "God and Bulus will save me," using the girl's pet name for her mother.
Top stories
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
Partner news
Latest news
Doctor acquitted in euthanasia case in the Netherlands Judges said the doctor acted lawfully as not carrying out the process would have undermined the patient's wish.
Legal challenge in Belfast against no-deal Brexit dismissed The government rejected that argument during two days of legal proceedings in Belfast High Court, PA reported.
U.S. planning to ban almost all vaping flavors The U.S. intends to ban popular fruity flavors, as well as menthol and mint e-cigarettes from stores and online sellers.
Tesla tests Model S with an even faster "Plaid" powertrain Tesla teased a prototype Model S that Musk says can go faster than the “Ludicrous” speed the company’s cars currently achieve.