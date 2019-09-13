Edward Snowden names conditions for his return to U.S.
September 13, 2019 - 11:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden says he would come back to the U.S. for trial — but only if he could tell a jury why he leaked the information to journalists. And if he was assured that the jury could see the classified material he leaked — to assess for itself whether he did the right thing, Snowden said in an interview with the NPR.
Snowden revealed some of the agency's top surveillance programs years earlier.
Snowden has lived in Russia for six years, where he first received asylum and he now has permanent residence. He is under indictment in the U.S., facing charges of violating the Espionage Act, after providing journalists with highly classified documents about the government's PRISM surveillance program in June 2013.
His new memoir, "Permanent Record" is part coming-of-age-with-the-Internet story, part spy tale and — his critics might say — an attempt to try to justify betraying his country.
In a phone interview from Moscow on Thursday, September 12, Snowden said, "It was not my choice to be here, and this is what people forget. ... It was not my choice to live in Russia." He noted that he sought asylum in 27 countries and the U.S. government canceled his passport."
"You can't have a fair trial about the disclosure of information unless the jury can evaluate whether it was right or wrong to reveal this information," he said in response to a question about his possible return to the U.S.
By coming back for only "sentencing," he said, he wouldn't be setting the right example for others who might be in a similar situation.
Top stories
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian Genocide survivor Asdghig “Starrie” Alemian dies in U.S. at 109 She was a survivor of the Armenian Genocide, which took the lives of her parents and brothers, leaving her orphaned at age 5.
ANCA partners with IDC to promote security for Middle East The two-day gathering called for a permanent policy of official U.S. remembrance of the Armenian Genocide.
Poverty increasingly threatens elderly Germans: study The study found that the number of pensioners facing a risk of poverty by 2039 could rise from 16.8% at current levels to 21.6%.
Swiss fathers to get two weeks paid paternity leave The move is expected to cost around €209.5 million with employers and employees sharing the extra costs.