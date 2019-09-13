Arsene Wenger taking up technical role with FIFA
September 13, 2019 - 14:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger will return to football with FIFA.
The 69-year-old ended his 21-year stint in charge of the Gunners in May 2018 and has since kept himself busy with TV punditry work.
Goal says the Frenchman is close to accepting a new job – with FIFA.
Wenger is believed to taking up a new technical role with football's governing body, and he will be responsible for the work done by the recently departed Zvonimir Boban.
The Croatian quit his job as Deputy Secretary General at FIFA in May to become Chief Football Officer at AC Milan, Football Tribune says.
Wenger's experience within the game is viewed as a huge asset with today's report stating FIFA are “keen to tap into his vast array of coaching expertise" to help continue developing future managers and players.
Top stories
Totti challenged the winger to prove himself and make an impression before returning to north London.
Armenia moved up to the third spot in Group J of the qualification round after beating Bosnia & Herzegovina 4:2.
Armenia were defeated by Italy 3:1 in a match within the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying tournament on September 5.
The Italian team currently top Group J with 12 points, while Armenia sit in the third spot with 6 points.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
GIPHY founder Alex Chung arriving in Armenia for WCIT The 2019 World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) organizing committee announced today that Alex Chung
Kidney transplants safe from donors with hepatitis C: study HCV-infected kidneys are a valuable resource for transplantation and steps should be taken to reduce refusal of them.
Glendale councilman booted from HOA event "because he’s Armenian" A Glendale city councilman has accused some members of a local homeowner’s association of racially motivated behavior.
Chinese scientists use gene editing on HIV patient for the first time "After being edited, the cells have the ability to resist HIV infection," lead scientist Deng Hongkui said.