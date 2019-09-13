Arsene Wenger taking up technical role with FIFA

PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger will return to football with FIFA.

The 69-year-old ended his 21-year stint in charge of the Gunners in May 2018 and has since kept himself busy with TV punditry work.

Goal says the Frenchman is close to accepting a new job – with FIFA.

Wenger is believed to taking up a new technical role with football's governing body, and he will be responsible for the work done by the recently departed Zvonimir Boban.

The Croatian quit his job as Deputy Secretary General at FIFA in May to become Chief Football Officer at AC Milan, Football Tribune says.

Wenger's experience within the game is viewed as a huge asset with today's report stating FIFA are “keen to tap into his vast array of coaching expertise" to help continue developing future managers and players.