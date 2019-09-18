Saudi Arabia vows "material evidence" linking Iran to oil attack
September 18, 2019 - 12:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Saudi Arabia said it would show evidence on Wednesday, September 18 linking regional rival Tehran to an unprecedented attack on its oil industry that Washington believes originated from Iran in a dangerous escalation of Middle East frictions, Reuters reports.
Tehran has denied involvement in the Sept. 14 attacks on oil plants, including the world’s biggest crude processing facility, that initially knocked out half of Saudi Arabia’s production.
“We don’t want conflict in the region ... Who started the conflict?” Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, blaming Washington and Riyadh for war in Yemen.
Yemen’s Houthi group, an ally of Iran, has claimed responsibility and said they used drones to assault state oil company Aramco’s sites.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other U.S. officials were headed to Saudi Arabia. United Nations experts monitoring sanctions on Iran and Yemen also left for the kingdom, Saudi’s U.N. envoy said.
Concrete evidence showing Iranian responsibility, if made public, could pressure Riyadh and Washington into a response, though U.S. President Donald Trump said he does not want war.
The Saudi Defense Ministry said it will hold a news conference on Wednesday at 1430 GMT to present “material evidence and Iranian weapons proving the Iranian regime’s involvement in the terrorist attack”. Riyadh has already said preliminary results showed the attack did not come from Yemen.
Top stories
On land where once stood a cherished church that Sara Corning may have attended, a statue of her now stands.
The integration program initialed by the countries in early September is designed for a year and a half.
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia Police chief relieved of his duties President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on September 18, relieving Police chief Valery Osipyan of his duties.
New peptides improve memory in mice with Alzheimer’s: study neurologist Jack Jhamandas and his team have found two short peptides which led to a significant improvement in mice.
Sleeping needs may be driven by intensity of brain activity People's need for sleep may be related to how intensive their brain activity has been since their last sleep.
Armenia Defense Minister refutes resignation allegations Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan refuted information disseminated by the media about his possible resignation.