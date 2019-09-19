HayPost cancels postage stamp dedicated to religion

PanARMENIAN.Net - Օne postage stamp titled “Religion. The Pontifical Residence” was cancelled and put into circulation by HayPost CJSC in the premises of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin on Wednesday, September 18.

The postage stamp with a nominal value of AMD 220 is printed in Cartor printing house in France with a print-run of 60 000 pcs. The stamp is designed by Gevorg Poghosyan.

The postage stamp depicts the Pontifical Residence of the Catholicos of All Armenians. The background of the postage stamp presents the Holy Etchmiadzin Cathedral and the right, while left parts of the postage stamp depict the Pontifical symbols.

The stamp was cancelled by the Minister of High-Technological Industry, Hakob Arshakyan, Operations Director of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, His Grace Bishop Mushegh Babayan, Chief Executive Officer of HayPost CJSC Haik Avagyan.

The official cancellation ceremony was held in the presence of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

The Pontifical Residence (1910-1914) is the seat of the Catholicos of All Armenians. It houses the Throne room and the Conference Hall, the private study of the Catholicos and the vestibule, the Manuscript Depository of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and the treasury-museum, the Catholicosate library and the apartment of the Catholicos. The new two-storied building of the Pontifical Residence was built through the donation of the great national philanthropist Alexander Mantashyan in 1914 by the project of architect Poghos Zohrabyan.