// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia climb two spots in latest FIFA ranking

Armenia climb two spots in latest FIFA ranking
September 19, 2019 - 18:43 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia have climbed two notches to take the 96th spot in the latest FIFA ranking published by the federation Thursday, September 19.

The team dropped to the 98th spot last month after having dropped to the 106th position in April.

Belgium tops the ranking and is closely followed by France and Brazil, according to the report compiled by the Federation.

 Top stories
Mkhitaryan scores debut goal after Roma moveMkhitaryan scores debut goal after Roma move
Mkhitaryan scored a debut goal to help Paulo Fonseca secure his first win as AS Roma coach in a 4-2 victory over Sassuolo
Totti challenges Mkhitaryan Totti challenges Mkhitaryan "to prove himself" at Roma
Totti challenged the winger to prove himself and make an impression before returning to north London.
UEFA European qualifiers: Armenia move up to third spot in Group JUEFA European qualifiers: Armenia move up to third spot in Group J
Armenia moved up to the third spot in Group J of the qualification round after beating Bosnia & Herzegovina 4:2.
Euro 2020 qualifiers: Armenia defeated by Italy 3:1Euro 2020 qualifiers: Armenia defeated by Italy 3:1
Armenia were defeated by Italy 3:1 in a match within the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying tournament on September 5.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
UEFA prohibits Arsenal to organize “Armenian” promotional campaigns
Arsenal planning to sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan in summer
Dutch Willem II terminates contract with Armenia’s Aras Özbiliz
Karen Khachanov breaks into ATP top 10 for first time ever
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
U.S. Embassy will spend $100,000 to conserve Sanahin Monastery A UNESCO site, Sanahin represents the epitome of Armenian religious architecture between the 10th and 13th centuries.
Kindergarten in border village getting a modern heating system The Armenian border village of two schools, two kindergartens, a house of culture and an art school.
Burj Khalifa to light up in Armenian flag colors on Independence day A Facebook post by the Armenian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates broke the news September 19.
HayPost cancels postage stamp dedicated to religion Օne postage stamp titled “Religion. The Pontifical Residence” was cancelled and put into circulation by HayPost.