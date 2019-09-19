Armenia climb two spots in latest FIFA ranking
September 19, 2019 - 18:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia have climbed two notches to take the 96th spot in the latest FIFA ranking published by the federation Thursday, September 19.
The team dropped to the 98th spot last month after having dropped to the 106th position in April.
Belgium tops the ranking and is closely followed by France and Brazil, according to the report compiled by the Federation.
Top stories
Mkhitaryan scored a debut goal to help Paulo Fonseca secure his first win as AS Roma coach in a 4-2 victory over Sassuolo
Totti challenged the winger to prove himself and make an impression before returning to north London.
Armenia moved up to the third spot in Group J of the qualification round after beating Bosnia & Herzegovina 4:2.
Armenia were defeated by Italy 3:1 in a match within the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying tournament on September 5.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
U.S. Embassy will spend $100,000 to conserve Sanahin Monastery A UNESCO site, Sanahin represents the epitome of Armenian religious architecture between the 10th and 13th centuries.
Kindergarten in border village getting a modern heating system The Armenian border village of two schools, two kindergartens, a house of culture and an art school.
Burj Khalifa to light up in Armenian flag colors on Independence day A Facebook post by the Armenian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates broke the news September 19.
HayPost cancels postage stamp dedicated to religion Օne postage stamp titled “Religion. The Pontifical Residence” was cancelled and put into circulation by HayPost.