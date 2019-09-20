Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meeting in NYC on Sept 23
September 20, 2019 - 11:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will be meeting his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov on September 22, Aysor.am reports.
Mnatsakanyan will travel to the United States to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group who are tasked to mediate the negotiations between the sides to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict will be curating the Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New York.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told a recent press conference that Mnatsakanyan and Mammadyarov have agreed to meet.
