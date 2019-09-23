Learning to read may enhance brain’s visual responses: study
September 23, 2019 - 12:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - New research suggests that learning to read activates the same areas of the brain that process non-written visual objects such as houses, faces and tools.
Instead of negatively affecting brain responses to such objects, reading causes increased brain responses to them, according to the study published in the journal Science Advances, Cosmos Magazine says.
Learning to read causes the development of a letter- and word-selective brain region known as the visual word form area (VWFA). However, some researchers have claimed that the development of this area takes up space that is otherwise available for processing objects.
To decipher what really happens, researchers led by Alexis Hervais-Adelman from the Max Planck Institute for Psycholinguistics in the Netherlands recruited 29 completely illiterate adults from two rural villages near Lucknow in northern India for a six-month literacy training program.
The participants learned to read and write the alphabet, two-letter and three-letter words and sentences, including basic grammar rules such as verbs, nouns, pronouns, tense and gender in Devanagari script, the writing system for Hindi, the local language.
The researchers then used functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to examine how their brains changed as they learned to read and write, comparing the cohort with both an illiterate group from the same area that received no literacy training and a literate group.
They found no evidence that brain areas for responding to non-word objects shrank in the brains of participants in the literacy program. Instead, reading reuses the same brain areas that are usually used for processing objects, keeping such areas intact.
Top stories
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
On land where once stood a cherished church that Sara Corning may have attended, a statue of her now stands.
The integration program initialed by the countries in early September is designed for a year and a half.
Partner news
Latest news
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in NYC Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov met with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in New York on September 22.
Istanbul memorial site remembers Armenian-Turkish editor Hrant Dink The trauma of his death left a deep scar in the collective memory of Turkey. Twelve years later, justice remains elusive.
System of a Down heading to Portugal, Spain, Germany in 2020 Californian metal icons System of a Down have announced a string of festival appearances for next summer.
71st Primetime Emmy Awards is history now: All winners are known Here is the complete list of winners at the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards, which were held September 22.