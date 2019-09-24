"Revolutionary" class of cancer drugs approved for use in Europe
September 24, 2019 - 12:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A "revolutionary" new class of cancer drug that can treat a wide range of tumours has been approved for use in Europe for the first time, the BBC reports.
Tumour-agnostic drugs do not care where the cancer is growing in the body as long as it has a specific genetic abnormality inside.
UK doctors testing the drugs said they were "a really exciting thing".
They said the approach had the potential to cure more patients and cut side-effects.
The drug that has been approved is called larotrectinib.
Charlotte Stevenson, a two-year-old from Belfast, was one of the first patients to benefit.
She was diagnosed with infantile fibrosarcoma, a cancer of the body's connective tissue.
She has been treated with larotrectinib as part of a clinical trial at the Royal Marsden Sutton, in London, for the past year.
Her mum, Esther, said: "We knew that our options were limited [so] we decided to give it a try and are so glad that we did.
"We have been able to watch Charlotte develop and grow at a rapid rate, making up for lost time in so many ways and amazing us all with her energy and enthusiasm for life.
"She can now have a relatively normal life and, best of all, the drug has had an incredible impact on the tumour."
Top stories
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
On land where once stood a cherished church that Sara Corning may have attended, a statue of her now stands.
The integration program initialed by the countries in early September is designed for a year and a half.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkey meddles in Armenian Patriarch election, changes conditions Sahak Mashalian was recently elected a patriarchal locum tenens of the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul.
Veterans with mental health disorders have higher risk of heart disease Veterans with specific disorders had an increased risk of heart attack, stroke and death from cardiovascular disease.
Putin visiting Armenia on October 1, says top Russian diplomat Putin is planning to take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Andrey Rudenko said.
Artsakh returns body of soldier to Azerbaijan The Azerbaijani soldier was killed during an attempted subversive attack on the Nagorno Karabakh contact line.