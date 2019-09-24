Putin visiting Armenia on October 1, says top Russian diplomat

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on October 1 in Yerevan, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko has said.

"Russia and Armenia are confidently moving towards strengthening their multifaceted alliance," Rudenko said Tuesday, September 24.

Intensive political dialogue is maintained at a high level. A week later, on October 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin will be visiting Yerevan to participate in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council,” Rudenko said at a reception on the Independence Day of Armenia, RIA Novosti reports.

Established in 2015, the EAEU comprises Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan as members.