Armenia planning to go on working with Russian Railways: envoy
September 25, 2019 - 10:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The government of Armenia is planning to develop cooperation with Russian Railways, the Ambassador of Armenia to Moscow Vardan Toghanyan said, TASS reports.
His comments came in response to media publications, suggesting that the Russian company is preparing to terminate the contract with Yerevan and stop servicing the Armenian Railways.
“The government does not have such plans,” the head of the diplomatic mission said when asked about the possible termination of the work of Russian Railways in Armenia.
“We, on the contrary, are aimed at developing investment projects with Russian Railways.”
According to earlier reports, Russian Railways (RZhD), the Russian fully state-owned railway company, is preparing to break the agreement with the Armenian authorities, claiming that they are blocking the operation of its subsidiary, the South Caucasus Railway, which manages the Armenian railways.
The information was first reported by RTVI, which cited a source familiar with the matter, and was later confirmed in the Ministry of Transport of Russia.
Relations between Russian Railways and the Armenian authorities escalated due to searches and criminal cases against the South Caucasus Railway.
